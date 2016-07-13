Frances Jean Broyles, 75, of Durant, formerly of Sallis, died at her home on Saturday, July 9 after suffering from multiple health issues. Jean was retired from the Durant Nursing Home as an LPN. She served many years working at the Durant Hospital and other facilities around Mississippi.

She is survived by her daughter Jerri Renee Breazeale, of Durant; two sisters, Agnes (Bill) Overton, of Brandon; and Angie Howell, of Pearl; and two grandchildren, Amanda (Kyle) Goodman, of Cleveland; and Matthew Breazeale, of Durant.

She will be cremated and there will be a private service for the family Friday, July 15.