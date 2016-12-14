Scotty Pritchard, 46, of Durant died Sunday, December 11, 2016 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at Durant First United Methodist Church. Burial was in Mizpah Cemetery. Rev. David Cain officiated. Pallbearers were Seth Starns, Logan McBride, Brian Davis, Shannon Pritchard, Allen McCrory and Jon Tate. Honorary pallbearers were be Earl Maddux, Jr., Freddie McBride, Henry Russell, Billy Wayne Broyles, Todd Pritchard, Bill Bishop, Chris Broyles, Danny Tate and Jackie Killebrew.

Survivors are his wife April Watson Pritchard; daughters, Brooklyn Hayley Pritchard of Gulfport and Layla Payton Pritchard of Durant; parents, Johnny and Aleatha Pritchard of Durant; brother J.J. (Christy) Pritchard of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Michelle Davis (Brian) of Yazoo City, Laurie Force (Steven) of Madison; and nieces and nephews, Austin Pritchard, Jordan Pritchard, Lanie Force, Macie Force, Emily Morgan Davis and Blake Davis.