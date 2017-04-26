Miss Jimmie Lee

Killebrew

Miss Jimmie Lee Killebrew, 92, of Tchula died Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood. Visitation was held on Friday, April 21, 2017, 9:30 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in the Coxburg Cemetery in Coxburg, MS. Rev. Shannon Davis and Rev. Mike Steen officiated. Pallbearers were her great nephews.

Miss Killebrew was born on July 31, 1924 to James Stanfield and Rosa Lee Killebrew in Holmes County.

She was a member of Coxburg Methodist Church. After her retirement from the G.E. Plant in Jackson, she moved to the Horseshoe Community where she attended Horseshoe Baptist Church. She loved working in her flower garden.

Miss Killebrew is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and three sisters.