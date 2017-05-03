BERNICE IRENE SMITH YOUNG

Mrs. Bernice “Bunny” Irene Smith Young, 76, of Vicksburg, MS passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 6 at Waterloo Missionary Baptist Church in Lorman, MS from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Waterloo Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Melvin Lewis officiating. Interment will be in Smith Cemetery.

Mrs. Young was born on March 22, 1941 in Lorman to the late Millard Filmore Smith and Mary Lou Williams Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jessie J. Young, Jr.; and brothers, Howard T. Smith and Clyde B. Smith.

Mrs. Young is survived by son Kenna (Ramona) Young; daughter Adrianne Young; grandchildren, Joshua Young, Taylor Young and David Young; brothers, Millard Smith, Jr. and Albert Smith; sisters, Mildred Neal, Cora Carter, Mary Johnson, Grace Smith, Vernice McKnight and Shirley (Earl) Alexander; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marshall Funeral Home, 601-384-2732, is in charge of the arrangements.