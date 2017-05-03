Olin H. Dunn, Jr. age 88 of Friendsville, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the family home in Friendsville, TN.

He was born in Sylacauga, AL and served two years in the USMC. He then earned a B.S. degree in Textile Manufacturing from Clemson University. He was married to Jeanette Stinson Dunn and together they raised four children. He was an avid bird hunter and loved his Clemson Tigers football. He started his management career at age 26 at Henson Kickernick in Lexington, MS. From there he had a 30 year career as a plant manager with Levi Strauss in numerous plants across the southeast. Although he loved all his employees, he was most proud of the accomplishments of the Blue Ridge team. He touched many with unconditional friendship and always displayed true love for family and life. Life Lessons from Dad: Take time to listen to others and treat people like they are important because they are.

He was preceded in death by: wife of 59 years 7 months, Jeanette Stinson Dunn; father Olin Henry Dunn, Sr.; mother Emmie Baker Dunn; and son Olin Henry Dunn, III.

He was the devoted father of Emmie Diane Dunn (Robin Banner) of Knoxville, Melcena Woody (Wayne) of Morganton, GA, and Jeanette Stinson Duggan (Mark) of Chattanooga; dear grandchildren, Ashley Raffinie (Charles), Alyce Dunn (Anthony Battaglia), Abby Merrell (Rodney), Kristyn Hamilton (Zachary), Caitlin and Caroline Duggan; cherished great-grandchildren, McKenna Merrell, Olin Raffinie, and Archer Raffinie; daughter-in-law, Tama Dunn; many dearly loved nephews and nieces.

A special thank you to his loving caregivers Jenni, Barbara, Darlene and Emmy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Friendsville United Methodist Church, PO Box 176, Friendsville, TN 37737 or First Baptist Church c/o Salt Ministry, 403 Farnum St., Friendsville, TN 37737.

The family received friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Smith West Chapel. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Friendsville United Methodist Church. Pastor Betty Furches officiated. Family and friends assembled for interment at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Grandview Cemetery.

Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com, was in charge of the arrangements.