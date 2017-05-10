FRANCES PAYNE WARD

Frances Payne Ward, 89, of Durant died Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Holmes County Long Term Care in Durant.  Visitation was from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Durant. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2017 also at the church.  Burial was in Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.
Mrs. Ward was a retired registered nurse at Methodist Hospital of Middle Mississippi, a member of First United Methodist Church in Durant and a member of the Eastern Star.
Survivors are her husband of 64 years, Douglas Ward, son Gene Ward (Tammy) of Indianola; daughter Renee Burge (Byron) of Carriere; grandchildren, Callie Ward, Megan Hudson, Ashley Lowe, Brandi Wagner, Chase Burge, Connie Gore and J.T. Burge; and ten great grandchildren.
Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Sarah Beth Ward; her grandson Stephen Ward; four brothers and seven sisters.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 132 West Mulberry Street, Durant, MS  39063.
Arrangements were entrusted to Southern Funeral Home in Durant.

