LYDA S. TAVENNER

Lyda Siddon Tavenner, 74, of Smithville passed away Friday, April 28, 2017, at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo. Born on August 27, 1942, in West, MS, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mary McNeer Siddon.

Lyda was a graduate of Riverside High School and Delta State University. On January 13, 1974, she married Garion Tavenner. A dedicated school teacher who loved her students, she taught Home Economics for 25 years at Riverside High and coached basketball. For seven more years, she taught at Leland High, Greenville Public Schools and retired from MS Delta Community College. Lyda lived in the Delta most of her life, moving to Smithville in 2013.

A strong Christian soldier for the Lord, Lyda was formerly a very active member of Alexander Memorial Baptist Church in James Crossing, MS, serving as a Sunday school teacher. She loved going to church. After moving to Smithville, Garion and she became members of House of Prayer in Amory. A great woman, she was a very loving mother and grandmother and deeply loved her family. Having a huge heart of compassion, Lyda was passionate about helping people.

An excellent cook, she cooked for their family reunions and was known for her fried chicken, homemade biscuits and pecan pancakes. Lyda enjoyed visiting with all of her family, sewing, gardening, working in the yard and tending to her flowers and plants. Her favorite artist and music were Elvis and Southern Gospel. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years Garion Tavenner, Smithville; daughters, Terri Tate, Hot Springs, AR, Carla Ann Williams (Chad), Marietta, GA, and Sonya Umfress (Joey), Amory; grandchildren, Corrie Ann Gatlin (Dave), Lauren Smith (Richard), Ashley Coleman, Brittany Umfress, Jessy Jones (Jamy), Reed G. Williams, Catherine Williams and John David Williams; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Beulah Siddon, Lexington, MS and Alice Whitman, Southaven; brothers, Pete Siddon, Oak Ridge, LA and Mike Siddon, Leland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mamie “Sis” Siddon, Eugene “Bubba” Siddon, Wilburn Siddon, Mary Lou Farmer, Bill Siddon and Mickey Siddon; and father- and mother-in-law, Mike and Ellene Boatright Tavenner.

Her funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, with Bro. Josh Siddon and Bro. Jamie Gillentine officiating. Burial followed in Grace Fellowship Cemetery. Pallbearers were Pete Siddon, Mike Siddon, Reed Williams, Franklin Coleman, Billy Farmer, Jerry Farmer and Jamy Jones. Honorary pallbearers were Albert Young, Chalmers Hobart, Thomas “Boots” Nelson, Doug Dean and Robert Nichols.

Memorials may be made to House of Prayer, c/o Cindy Loden, 30344 Bigbee Rd., Amory, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.