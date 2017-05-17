MYREE T. SHANKS

Myree Tyson Shanks, 92, died May 12, 2017 at the Lexington Manor Nursing Home in Lexington. Visitation was held Sunday, May 14, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Southern Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017 also at the funeral home. Burial was in Coxburg Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ricky Winstead, Paul Warren Winstead, Rand Tyson, Leslie Burden, Bill Swinney and Bubba Stewart. Honorary pallbearers were Vivian Ferrell, Lavern Ables, David Shanks, Jack Spencer, Al Langford, Pat McBride and Pat Peeples. Rev. Gage Hyman officiated.

Myree was a homemaker and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Moore Shanks of Lexington; daughter Melba Dean Davis of Lexington; brothers, Kenneth Tyson of Yazoo City and Charles Tyson of Tchula; sisters, Thelma Martin of Lexington, Alfreda Dennis of D’Iberville, MS, Faye Jennings of Rolling Fork and Marion Swinney of Lexington; grandchildren, Deanier Drummond, Bubba Davis, Cheryl Veazey and Don White; great grandchildren, Brittney Dees, Cody Roberts, Lacie White, Josie White, Kaine Veazey, Hunter Veazey and Rebecca Veazey; great great grandchildren, Luke Dees and Kenzie Dees.

Myree was preceded in death by her parents, Olive and Ellis Tyson; daughter Patricia Gail White; brother Walter Ellis Tyson; and sisters, Lurline McBride, Dorinda Winstead and Peggy Watson.