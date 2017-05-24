Funeral services for Frankie Louise Aldy Farmer of Durant will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Durant with burial following at Sallis Cemetery, Sallis, MS. Bro. Lyn Nations will officiate the service. Visitation was held Wednesday, May 24, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Durant. Pallbearers are Ricky Farmer, Eric Farmer, David Farmer, Clay Hathcock, Randy Marchant and Allen Burrell.

Mrs. Farmer, 87, died at Hospice of Ridgeland on Monday, May 22, 2017. She was born in Attala County on March 23, 1930, to Frank and Della Cain Aldy, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were husband Walter Herbert Farmer; son Walter Franklin Farmer; and sister Anna Maude Aldy Corley. Mrs. Farmer was a retired nurse, caregiver to many, and a member of First Baptist Church of Durant.

Mrs. Farmer is survived by son James Aldy Farmer (Julie) of Fond-du-Lac, WI; daughters, Judy Farmer Hathcock (Ed) of Durant and Lynn Farmer Marchant (Keith) of Winona; daughter-in-law Valerie Hawkins Farmer of West; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother Percy “Pete” Aldy (Sarah) of Sallis; sisters, Rowena Hill of Durant, Shirley Ables (Jack) of Sallis and Bessie Easterling (Ernie) of Jackson; and brother-in-law Melvin Farmer (Freddie Ann) of West.