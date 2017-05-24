Phillip Landon Abel, 77, of Lexington MS, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at his home.

Landon was born on February 1, 1940 in Coxburg, MS to the late Robert Landon Abel and Beulah Huffman Abel. His father passed when he was four years old and his mother later remarried Joe Carter. He had a brother George Dale and a sister Jeanette; and later had two more brothers, Joe Ed Carter and Roger Carter and another sister Ellen Carter.

Landon always said that he had two good Daddies. He was his natural father’s “little man” and his step-fathers “right hand.” He grew up and attended school in the Satartia area but always longed to be back in Coxburg MS.

He married Alice Hardy in 1968 and raised six children together. A blended family, they grew up with a loving, hard-working dad. Children include Becky, Terry, Joe, Phil and two grandsons that he adopted, Jeremy and Josh, and a “special” step-daughter Gina.

Landon had a great and enjoyable career in the U.S. Army and retired in 1984 as Sergeant First Class. He lived in many places while in the Army including five tours overseas. He served in Vietnam from 1970 to 71. His family joined him for three years in Naples, Italy. He also served two tours in Korea and one in Germany. He received his college education while in the Army.

He was a member of Sanctuary Pentecostal Church (SPC) for almost 32 years. He served for many years as a worker for the Lord Jesus that he loved. He sang lead for the Sojourners for about 12 years including 7 years of radio programs. He and Alice regularly visited at nursing homes, hospitals and homes to pray for the sick.

He also founded and managed an emergency shelter/food pantry in Canton for 14 years; working at night to often help subsidize pantry expenses. After his home burned, the shelter work had to be discontinued and his family moved back to his beloved Coxburg, where he continued his ministry to all in need. His greatest moment was being ordained as a minister in the SPC; also founding a Jesus-name work in Lexington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George Dale Abel and Roger Carter, and one sister Jeanette Rogers.

He is survived by his wife Alice Abel; children, Becky Moss and husband Earl of Canton, Terry Abel and wife Linda of Huntsville, AL, Joe Goodson of Mobile, AL and Phil Abel Jr. of Canton; and grandsons, Jeremy and Josh Abel of Lexington. He is also survived by numerous other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Visitation was held Monday, May 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Sanctuary Pentecostal Church in Canton. The funeral service was held Tuesday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at the Sanctuary Pentecostal Church in Canton. Pastor W.G. Bryant officiated. Interment followed at Harland Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in the Coxburg community (Holmes County).