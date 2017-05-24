Will Parker McWilliams, Jr., 98, died peacefully at The Orchard, Ridgeland, MS, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Will was born on January 29, 1919, in Meridian, MS, to Will Parker and Janie Bounds McWilliams, the oldest of their four children. He grew up in the Daleville community and graduated from DeKalb High School and from Mississippi State University in 1941 with a degree in Agriculture. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

His first job with Farm Security Administration took him to Magnolia, MS, where he roomed in a boarding house owned by two spinster sisters who shared with him their secret recipe for pimento and cheese (which has remained a family favorite). As luck would have it, he met his wife-to-be Ann Mullen who took a room at the same boarding house with her first job.

In his employment with MS Forest Services, Production Marketing Administration, and Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS), they lived in several different towns, finally locating in Lexington, MS, in 1952. He served as president of MS Association of County Office Employees and received that group’s Distinguished Service Award in 1978.

Will was a member of the Lexington Country Club of which he served as president. He especially looked forward to the Tuesday Night Poker Group. He was a faithful member of the Lexington First Baptist Church and the Nathan Aldridge Sunday school class. After relocating to The Orchard in 2015, he enjoyed attending Christ United Methodist Church and the New Yorkers Sunday school class.

Will was preceded in death by his wife Ann, his parents, and his three siblings. He is survived by his daughter Beth and son-in-law Dr. Stanley Hartness of Jackson; granddaughters, Julie Humphreys (Kevin) of Madison and Laura Dyess (Derek) of Jackson; and four great-grandchildren, Kyle and Will Humphreys and Mary Beth and Ginny Dyess. He is also survived by a sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service honoring Will’s life was held at Lexington First Baptist Church, Lexington, MS, on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the church began at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Lexington First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 237, Lexington, MS 39095 or to the charity of your choice.