Thomas Mitchell ”Mitch” Land, 63, of Durant, MS died Friday, May 26, 2017 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A celebration of his life was held at First Baptist Church in Durant, MS on Monday, May 29 at 2:00 p.m. Burial followed at Mizpah Cemetery. Mitch was the son of Arthur and Virginia McLellan Land. He was proceeded in death by first wife Gloria Maddox Land; his parents; brother Tim Land; beloved family friend Beaulah Ladner; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws: Mary Crowe, Irene Pike, Helena Pike, Bobby Pike and Johnny Pike; nieces and nephews: Trae Land, Andy Autry, April Autry McNeal, Eddie Pike and Adam Pike.

Mitch attended First Baptist Church in Durant where he served his Lord through many ministries. He was a deacon and Sunday School teacher. With his love for music and singing, he was both a church choir member and a soloist. He was called upon frequently to render “Beulah Land” at funerals. Mitch was a retired Dietary Manager from the Holmes County Hospital and Long Term Care. He was a member of the MS Dietary Manager’s Association and Mississippi won the National Distinguished Service Award during his tenure as state president. He was on the school board for the Durant School District serving many years as the president. He was also a Gideon in the Holmes County Camp. Some people only knew Mitch as the “McAdams” Auctioneer and he was well known for his cooking skills. He was also a talented painter, Dolly Parton fan, and a firm believer in wearing a hat. He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting as a young man. During the last weekend of July he was fixture at the Neshoba County Fair enjoying cabin life and particularly loving the horseraces.

He was survived by his wife, Betty Pike Land; children: Ginny Land Hill (Danny), Timothy Land and Lamar Land; grandsons: Thomas Maddox Hill and Levi Collins Hill; siblings: oldest brother Art Land and wife Anne, sons Jeff and Bobby; sister-in-law Kathy Land and son Ben; and youngest, kidney donor brother Sandy Land, wife Carol and children Amy, Ashley, Erin, Mandy and Dain; “play daughter” Lindsey Netherland Killebrew and beloved friend and honorary family member Patricia Frizell Seamster.