William Daniel Brett, 73, of Lexington, MS, passed away May 30, 2017, at his home. Mr. Brett was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Pearce Brett. Mr. Brett is survived by his wife Sandra Hammett Brett of Lexington; three children, William Gregory (Anna Laura) Brett of Hattiesburg, MS, Camille Brett (Senn) Catchings of Madison, MS and Keith Hampton (Natalie) Brett of Atlanta, GA; and six loving grandchildren, Chance and Callie Catchings, Will, David, Andrew and Patrick Brett.

Visitation was held June 2, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Lexington. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Memorials may be made in Danny’s memory to the Hammett Educational Fund for the benefit of Central Holmes Academy or the charity of your choosing.