Patrick B. “Sonny” Thomas, 65, died Saturday, August 12, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Ebenezer Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Sonny was a driver for Ozark Trucking and a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church.

Survivors are wife Cindy; sons, Patrick B. Thomas, Jr. of Sarasota, FL, Lucas L. Thomas (Samantha) of Jacksonville, FL and Matthew R. Thomas (Stephanie) of Atlanta, GA; daughter Melissa Glover of Pearl; sister Donna Thomas Smith of Ebenezer; 13 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

He preceded in death by his parents, Lucas and Carolyn Thomas.