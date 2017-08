Mr. Willie J. Hutchinson, 85, of Kosciusko, MS passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017 of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held, Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Guiding Light Church of God in Christ in Lexington, MS with burial in Hudson Cemetery in West, MS. Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko is in charge of the arrangements.