Eva Edwards-Bouldin, 86, died Saturday, August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, Illinois. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL. Dr. J. B. Felker Jr. officiated.

She was employed by the Chicago Board of Education where she retired in 1998. Eva was raised in Lexington and moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1953. She was a wife and mother who was devoted to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lee Henry and Frances Williams; husband Jimmie Bouldin; a sister Sallie Thomas; and a brother Willie Williams.

Survivors are son Craig Edwards-Bouldin of Chicago, IL; daughters, Earcine (Mark) Evans, Eartine (Jerry) Fisher of Lexington, MS, Patricia (Ray) Cerney of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii and Dorothy Edwards of Chicago, IL, Eva also leaves her three brothers, Lee Henry Williams Jr. of Chicago, IL, Walter Williams of Stockton, California, Lessie Williams of Chicago, IL; six sisters, Christine Moore, Annie Wilson, Violet Crockett, Nancy Jackson, all of Chicago, IL, Earnestine Davis of Lexington, MS and Essie Pittman of Kalamazoo, Michigan. She also leaves three sister-in laws, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.