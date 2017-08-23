WILBURN ELLIS “BUSTER” WHITE, JR.

Wilburn Ellis White Jr. “Buster”,64, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 21, 2017. Services were held Wednesday, August 23 at 12:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Buster is survived by his wife Cindy of Ebenezer; his parents, Wilburn and Warrene of Ebenezer; his sons, Lance (spouse Mary Katherine) of Northport, AL and Matthew (spouse Melissa) of Ebenezer; grandchildren, Gibbs and Kate of Northport and Alana and Matthew of Ebenezer. He is also survived by his sisters, Diane Sumrall and Patty Hood (spouse Mike) of Ebenezer; brother/best friend Paul (spouse Kathy) of Tupelo; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Buster was among the first graduating class of Central Holmes Academy in 1971 and graduated from Mississippi State University in 1975. He married his wife Cindy on December 26, 1977. They had Lance in 1979 and Matthew in 1982. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle and especially grandfather. Buster was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and had served as Deacon since 2007.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3529 Ebenezer Road, Lexington, MS 39095.