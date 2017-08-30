Elnora Dickens Butler passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. A funeral service was held at Durant Baptist Church in Durant, MS. Interment was in Georgeville Cemetery. Winters Funeral Home of Kosciusko was entrusted with the arrangements.

Pallbearers were Kent Bell, Douglas Butler, Richard Matthews, Charles Matthews, Fred Glover, Paul Smith, David Creamer, Cedric Bell and Rashad Boatman. Honorary pallbearers: Joe Willie Wright, Robert Durham, Roy Ellis, James “Sonny” Williams. Flower bearers were the Caregivers.

Elnora Dickens was born on September 19, 1926 in Goodman, Mississippi. She was the fourth child of the late Elmer and Mary Lee Dickens. All of her siblings, with whom she had fond memories and cohesive relationships, preceded Elnora in death: Elmer Dickens, Jr., Jerry Matthews and Mary Lee Grace.

Elnora received her formal education in the public schools of Goodman and Durant Mississippi. She graduated from Holmes County Training School.

Elnora’s spiritual development originated in 1936 when she accepted Christ at the Durant Baptist Church, under Reverend R. C. Ingram. A member for 81 years, she exhibited deep devotion and profound worship until her health began to fail. She sang in the church choir and was a member of the Missionary Society.

After moving to Durant, Elnora was united in marriage to Johnny Butler who preceded her in death after 55 years of marriage. Born to this union was their only child Johnnie Eleanor Butler.

Together Johnny and Elnora owned and operated a very successful Dry Cleaning and Self-Service Laundromat business for over 38 years. Throughout the years, the business was source of employment for many in the community and a source of pride. Elnora was a skilled seamstress and handled alterations for the Dry Cleaner. She also handled the “cleaning” for the business as well as the bookkeeping.

Elnora, a much beloved human being, whether due to her kindness, her generosity, her compassion, her helpfulness, her humor or her wit, touched the lives of many. She loved music and she especially loved to sing. She was often called upon to sing for various programs and special occasions at churches in the Durant and Holmes County area. She graciously shared her talent when called upon.

Elnora loved flowers and is known for her green thumb. It was reflected in the manner in which her green plants, flower garden and crepe myrtles flourished. They were admired by her family, friends and neighbors and were the topic of many conversations.

Elnora was affectionately known as “Sychus” by her parents and siblings and “Tee” by her niece and nephews. She leaves a legacy of selfless devotion to her family, church, profession and community that will reside in the memories of all who loved and knew her.

Elnora leaves to carry on her legacy her devoted daughter Johnnie Butler Davis (Lytle); one niece Sarah Dickens; two nephews, Richard Matthews and Charles Matthews; a special cousin Easter Carson Brown; and a caring and devoted team of caregivers: Gladys, her caregiver and cook, Rose, Floristene, Mary, Pearl and Darlene.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The family of Elnora Dickens Butler wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation all acts of kindness, sympathy and love during her illness and this time of bereavement. Your love and support have been a blessing. The family offers special thanks to: Mrs. Gladys McGee, Mrs. Mattie Winters, Rev. Charles Smith, Mr. David Creamer, Dr. Fletcher Shrock and Staff, Sta-Home Health Services and Sta-Home Hospice Services.