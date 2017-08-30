JAMES E. “KNOTTY” CADE

James Evans “Knotty” Cade. 81, of West, MS died Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood, MS. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2017 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant, MS. Burial was in Smyra Cemetery in Attala County.

Mr. Cade worked in construction and was a member of Unity Baptist Church in West. He is survived by his brother William Cade of West. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Mathis Cade and Fred Cade; his wife LaDelle Strain Cade; and sister Farron Weeks.