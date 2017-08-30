MARY ANN JOHNSON

Mary Ann McBride Johnson, 76, of Lexington died Monday, August 28, 2017 at her son’s home in Madison. Funeral services were held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cole Johnson, Tray Johnson, Cody Strider, Beau Johnson, Will Turner, Cole Barlow, Pat Hood, and Kent Lewis. Honorary pallbearers were Billy Lewis, Davis Hocutt, David Brock, Reuben Spencer and Sonny Brock. Rev. Wayne Hudson and Rev. Trey Earnhart officiated.

Mrs. Johnson was an inspector for Fleetwood Homes and a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

Survivors are sons, Aubrey Johnson, Jr. (Lisa) of Sallis and Shane Johnson (Alison) of Madison; daughter-in-law Neicy Johnson Hill of Madison; sister Ruby Nell Craft of Mize; sister-in-law Shirley McBride of Maryville, TN; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by parents, Emmett Wesley and Delia Toten McBride; husband Aubrey Johnson, Sr; son Dale Johnson; sisters, Sara Nell McBride and Jewel Faye Caldwell; and brother Wesley McBride.