MARY ANN SCOTT EZELL

Memorial services for Mary Ann Ezell will be held Saturday, September 2, at College Park United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m., with Brother Joe Reynolds presiding. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Ann Ezell was born on May 21, 1945 in Kosciusko, MS to George Davis Scott and Elizabeth McDaniel. She grew up the eldest of five siblings in Jackson, MS and graduated from Provine High School in 1963. Shortly, thereafter the Scotts moved to Meridian, where they began attending Oakland Heights Methodist Church. It was here she met her husband of 51 years, Royce Lee Ezell.

During their marriage, Royce and Mary Ann were blessed with two children. Later they would continue to be loving, grandparents to their two grandchildren. Their children and grandchildren meant the world to both of them. In addition, to being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mary Ann was a successful entrepreneur. In 1980, she opened and ran her own accounting practice for 37 years. It was only recently that she spoke of closing her practice.

When Royce retired, he and Mary Ann decided to settle down in Durant, MS. There Mary Ann continued to run her practice, attend auctions with Royce, and enjoyed being a member of First United Methodist Church. In Durant they were surrounded by a loving community of friends, that were more like family.

Mary Ann was reunited with her love, August 22, 2017. She leaves behind her children Lee Ezell and Suzy Ezell Lambert; her grandchildren, Rachel Vossler, Daniel Vossler, and John Corey Lambert (Brianna); her brothers and sisters George Davis Jr. (Karen) Scott, Theresa, Rebecca, and Roy Scott; her stepmother Mary Scott; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her soulmate, Royce.

Mary Ann will be remembered as a kind and generous lady, ready to go without in order to help all she called friend. She hoped when she was gone people could say she made a good difference. It is clear by how loved she was that she made a great difference in all those she came upon.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in her name to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer, Veteran’s Affairs, and College Park United Methodist Church.