Nan Whitehead Sykes, 69, of Pickens was born January 3, 1948. Mrs. Sykes was a graduate of Holmes Agricultural High School in 1966 and continued her education at Holmes Junior College until 1968. Upon completion of HJC Sykes went on to work for her family at Presley Chevrolet Company in Pickens, MS as a bookkeeper. In 1992 Mrs. Sykes became employed as an administrative assistant at Holmes Community College for the Public Information Department where she remained until her retirement in 2009.

Mrs. Sykes was an active member of the Pickens United Methodist Church and served as the organist and pianist for many years. She was also a member of the church choir and the WMU organization. Mrs. Sykes served as the church pianist for Main Street Baptist Church in Goodman, MS for several years and was a member of the community choir cantatas throughout this time.

Nan is preceded in death by her father Alton A. Whitehead and mother Lula Presley Whitehead-Downer. She is survived by her spouse of 46 years J. Lamar Sykes of Pickens and daughter Natalie (Owen) McLellan of West along with 3 grandchildren (Mary Presley, Mason and Tate) along with a sister Bonnie (Tommy) Haffey of the Ebenezer community.

A memorial was held on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington.

Memorials may be made to Central Holmes Christian School, 1 Robert E. Lee Dr., Lexington, MS 39095 or Blair E. Batson Hospital, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.