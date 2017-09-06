Mrs. Cindy Grantham, 58, of Lexington, MS departed this life Sunday, September 3, 2017 at her residence. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS. Rev. Lyn Nations officiated. Visitation was held from 12 – 1 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko, also in charge of the services.

Mrs. Grantham was a Medical Transcriptionist with Nuainse Industries and a member of Pickens Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Phil Grantham of Lexington; her parents, Linda and B.W. Tackitt of Pickens; sisters, Tammie Watkins of Pisgah and Kasey Jenkins of Terry; brother Steve Tackitt of Madison; ten nieces and nephews; and one great-niece.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.