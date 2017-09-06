FREDDIE R. MCKAY

Freddie Ray McKay, 78, of Lexington, died Monday, September 4, 2017 at his residence. Visitation will begin at 12 noon, Thursday, September 7, 2017 with 2:00 p.m. services at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Chaplain Tim Frenny will officiate.

Mr. McKay was a U.S. Marine veteran and had been the property manager at the Salvation Army.

Survivors are his wife Maudie McKay; three sons; three daughters; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one brother; one son; and two daughters.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Hospice, 322 Highway 80 E, Clinton, MS 39056.