Lexington woman arrested for insurance fraud after house fire

On Tuesday, September 12, Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of 42-year-old Matoya Hillie Reaves on insurance fraud, wire fraud, and false pretense charges.

Reaves, of Lexington, attempted to defraud Liberty Mutual Insurance Company by filing false claims, including fake invoices appearing to be from Ashley Furniture and other businesses, for items she claimed were destroyed in a fire at her home.

The indictment states Reaves received unlawful payments in excess of $500. She was arrested Friday by Investigator Anita Ray with the Attorney General’s Office and booked into the Holmes/Humphreys Regional Correctional Facility.

If convicted on all counts, Reaves faces up to 18 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was investigated by Investigator Anita Ray and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Steven Waldrup, both with the Attorney General’s Insurance Integrity Enforcement Bureau.