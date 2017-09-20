Funeral Services for Apostle William Bernard Jackson were held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 at New Green Grove Church of Faith in Greenwood. Interment followed in Saint Peter Rock Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Cruger.

Apostle William Benard Jackson, 46, of Cruger, died on September 10, 2017 at University Mississippi Medical Center-Jackson.

Apostle Jackson is survived by his wife Latacha Davis-Jackson of Cruger; one daughter Shinaris Redmond of Tchula; three sons, Ronnie Ferguson of Greenwood, Dequante Hawkins of Memphis, Tennessee, William I. Jackson of Cruger; two sisters, Lakelia Brisby of Madison, Lakeisha Jackson of Byram; one brother, Ondra Jackson of Conyers, Georgia.

Clark-Williams Funeral Home of Grenada was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences maybe made at clarkwilliamsfuneralhome.com