Jennifer Turner Hathcock, 49, of Carrollton passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Funeral services were held 3 p.m., Tuesday October 3, 2017 at the Greenwood Funeral Home chapel with interment in Valley Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dennis McKay officiated.

Jennifer was born in Greenwood to John Edwin and Charlotte Duggins Turner. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, MS Delta Community College and Delta State University. Jennifer received her license to teach in 1991 and had been a teacher in Greenwood public schools for the past 26 years, most recently at the Threadgill Primary School. She also was the owner of Busy Bodies Day Care from 1995 to 2011. Jennifer was a caring and loving teacher to all of her students. She was devoted to her sons, Turner and Byron. Family was very important to her. Jennifer loved spending time with her family and her animals. She had a passion for her horses, Storm and Zeke, and barrel racing. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father John Turner, her brother Edwin Turner, III and nephew Hart Turner.

Jennifer is survived by her husband Ricky Hathcock of Carrollton; her two sons, Turner Hathcock and Byron Hathcock both of Carrollton; her mother Charlotte Turner of Greenwood; two sisters, Byron Ellen Shaw (Max) of Ashville, NC and Terry Andrews (Allen) of McCarley, MS; a brother Dent Turner (Paige) of Vaiden, MS; nieces, Amber Carpenter (Richard), Mary Ellen Shaw, Katherine Anne Bowers (Michael) and Gracie Turner; nephews, Richard Shaw, Layne Turner (Rachel) and Trent Turner; great-niece Samantha Carpenter; and great-nephew Rylan Carpenter.

Pallbearers were Layne Turner, Michael Bowers, Richard Carpenter, Mark Beckwith, Johnny Mims and Sambo Neely. Honorary pallbearers were Central Holmes Christian School Class of 2016 and Central Holmes Christian School 2017 Football team.

Memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Hospital.