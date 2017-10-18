Fredrick Allen Hughes, 77, died October 15, 2017 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at Southern Funeral Home. Burial was in Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula.

Allen was a farmer, a member of the Mississippi National Guard and a member of Horseshoe Baptist Church.

Survivors are sons, Jimmy Wayne Hughes, Fredrick Allen Hughes, Jr. and James Robert Hughes, all of Clinton; daughter Carolyn H. Boyles of Clinton; brothers, Marshall Hughes and Carl Victor Hughes both of Tchula; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Allen was preceded in death by his wife Rosie Irene Hughes; son Michael Hughes; daughter Debra Lynn Hughes; three brothers; and five sisters.