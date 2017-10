George Earl Montgomery of Lexington, MS passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Hill Sanctuary at Saints College in Lexington.

Viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20 at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home in Lexington.