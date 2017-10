Mrs. Georgia Mae Hutchinson, 85, of Hornlake, MS, formerly of Lexington, MS passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Baptist Hospital in Southaven, MS of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Guiding Light COGIC in Lexington with burial in Hudson Cemetery in West. Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko is in charge of the arrangements.