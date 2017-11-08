Election results for school board, election commissioners released

Staff Reports

With 13,144 registered voters in Holmes County and only 1,677 votes reported, 12.76% of the county exercised their right to vote yesterday, Election Day.

In the school board race for the upcoming new Holmes County Consolidated School District voting:

District A: A.’Tony’ Anderson, 212 votes, 60.23%; Johnnie Y. Simmons, 140 votes, 39.77%.

District B: M. Sanders Patterson, 96 votes, 32%; Louise Lewis Winters, 203 votes, 67.67%; Write-in Vote, 1 vote, 0.33%.

District C: April M. Jones, 195 votes, 98.48%; Write-in Votes, 3 votes, 1.52%.

District D: William Dean, Jr., 316 votes, 99.37%; Write-in Votes, 2 votes, 0.63%.

District E: Rayford Horton, 362 votes, 99.45%; Write-in Votes, 2 votes, 0.55%.

Election Commissioner District 4: W. Earl Pitchford, 122 votes, 33.89%; Augustine Winstead, 238 votes, 66.11%.

Election Commissioner District 5: Kahaliah Hogan-Cook, 173 votes, 38.44%; Frances James-Randle, 183 votes, 40.67%; McKinley Young, 94 votes, 20.89%.

A run-off election will be held for the Election Commissioner District 5 seat. All absentee ballots have not been counted yet, a spokesperson in the Holmes County Circuit Clerk’s office said that should be completed by week’s end.