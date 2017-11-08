Vernon Lothaire Richards, II, after months of battling cancer, passed away peacefully in Fairhope, AL on September 12, 2017 on the eve of his 79th birthday. He was born on September 13, 1938 in Lexington, MS. Vernon grew up in Greenwood, MS and graduated from Greenwood High School. He enlisted in the US Army and served for 3 years. He then attained undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Mississippi. Over the years he served in a wide range of occupations: clinical psychologist at Baptist Health in Memphis; taxi driver in New Orleans; property caretaker at multiple locations in rural Mississippi. He was an avid reader and frequent traveler, both across the southeast and across the Atlantic. He relished opportunities to visit with his friends and express his opinions. His most beloved companions were his English bulldogs – Manasco and Sadie.

He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Vernon Lothaire Richards and Sadie McRae Richards of Greenwood, MS and his older brother David Thomas Richards. He is survived by his younger sister Susan Blanton of Fairhope and six nieces and nephews.

His family certainly appreciates the care and concern of those who reached out to him during his illness and those who were involved in his care during his time in Fairhope.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations in his name to charitable organizations. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family.