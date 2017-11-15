BETTYE LOGAN

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS for Bettye Sue Ray Logan of Tchula, MS who died Sunday, November 12, 2017 at the Golden Age Nursing Home in Greenwood, MS. She was 83.

Rev. Jason Housewright officiated, assisted by Rev. Tim Starnes. Interment was at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Lexington, MS. Pallbearers were Bruce Edwards, Wilson Cunningham, Chris Waterer, Jack Bridgers, Bryan Jones and Byron Sharpe. Honorary pallbearers were Jack Yates, James Killebrew, Buddy Waterer, Dr. Kenneth Hines and Charlie Mac Wade.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Nancy Ray of Tchula, MS and one sister Anne Hampton Castle. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Crawford R. Logan, Jr. of Tchula, MS; one son Crawford R. Logan, III and his wife Tami of Tchula, MS; two grandsons, Roane Logan, IV and his wife Libbi of Cleveland, MS and Christopher Logan and his wife Lee Lee of Greenwood, MS; two great grandsons, Nathan Roane Logan and Thomas Rayner Logan of Cleveland, MS; and one great granddaughter Sara Crawford Logan of Greenwood, MS.

Memorials may be made to Tchula Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 937, Tchula, MS 39169 or First Presbyterian Church of Lexington, c/o Joann Blackburn, 10759 Bee Lake Road, Tchula, MS 39169.