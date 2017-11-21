Mrs. Christine Robinson, 96, of Sallis, MS passed away Friday, November 17, 2017 at Sy. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held, Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Kirkwood M.B. Church in Camden, MS with burial in Couparle U.M. Church Cemetery in Camden. Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko is in charge of the arrangements.