Kenneth Brice Upshaw, age 71, passed away on November 27, 2017. Ken was born in Holmes County on June 13, 1946, to Luther Upshaw and Ruth Shanks Upshaw Carey. His successful career in sales spanned many years and products. His love of people led him to a life of public service. His endeavors include three terms as an Alderman in Yazoo City, as well as the creation of a booster club for Yazoo High School athletics. He was a longtime member of the Executive Committee of the Yazoo County Republican Party, working successfully to elect state and national leaders. He also served as a member of the Jaycees and coached youth baseball and football. Ken was a member of Madison United Methodist Church and, formerly, a longtime member of St. John’s United Methodist in Yazoo City, MS.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; sister Kaye Nelson; and brother Owen Upshaw.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Norma Humphries Upshaw; son Kenneth Bryce Upshaw, Jr. and his wife Donis, Canton, MS; grandchildren, Brian Upshaw, Little Rock, AR, Joshua Upshaw, Danielle Upshaw and Nathan Upshaw, all of Canton, MS; step granddaughters, Haylee Ferguson (Adam) and Hannah McLain; step great grandchild Zachary Ferguson; brothers, Eddie Upshaw, Vicksburg, MS and Sid Upshaw, Pickens, MS.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at 2:00 Thursday, November 30, at Madison United Methodist Church, Madison, MS. The family will receive visitors at 1:00 in the church atrium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Madison United Methodist Church, 100 Post Oak Rd., Madison, MS 39110 or Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.