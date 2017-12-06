Anna Lynn Autry passed away unexpectedly on November 29 at University Hospital in Jackson at the age of 86. Born on August 21, 1931, she was the daughter of Ezma Tate and Eugene Thomas, and a lifelong resident of Lexington. She was a retired dental assistant and a member of and former secretary for Oregon Memorial Church.

“Ms. Ann,” as she was affectionately known, will be remembered for her warm, loving heart, quick wit, her devotion to family, and her cooking.

Visitation was held 12:00 noon until the service time at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. A private graveside service for immediate family followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Survivors are her son Mike Autry of Boise, Idaho; daughter Pam Hicks (Jim) of Lexington; granddaughter Jamie Tucker (William) of Meridian, Mississippi; and beloved great grandchildren, Wilson, Cecilia and Liam.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 39101, or to the charity of your choice.