Hazel Dean Ford Bevill, 90, died November 30, 2017 at her residence. Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Pallbearers were Tim Melton, Harold Brock, Houston Pickett, Anthony Grantham, Bill Davis and Richard Hammett. Rev. Bobby Williamson and Rev. Jack Wooten officiated.

Mrs. Bevill was a homemaker. Survivors are her son Jim Bevill (Lynne) of Lexington; daughter Sherron Bevill of Lexington; sister Norma Ruth Ford of Lexington; grandchildren, Dr. Kristen Bevill and Jody Bevill (Amanda); and one great granddaughter Ryan Grace Bevill.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950; Blair E. Batson Hospital, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216; or Oregon Memorial Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 163, Lexington, MS 39095.