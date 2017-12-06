Louis Pepper, III

Louis Daniel Pepper, III, 88, of Lexington. Mississippi died peacefully on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Holmes County Hospital in Lexington. A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Louis was born on January 12, 1929 to Louis Daniel Pepper, Jr. and Hallie Kate Gibson Pepper. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending his free time on the farm. He especially loved his two canine companions. He served his country in the U.S. Army and also the U.S. Navy, and received the rank of Master Sergeant.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Martha June Pepper.

He is survived by his sons, Louis D. “Butch” Pepper, IV and wife Paula of Lexington and Tommy Pepper and wife Fran of Vicksburg, MS; daughter Jeannie P. Sample and husband Kim of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Chris D. Stewart and wife Amy of Tifton, GA, Blaine Sample and husband John of Knoxville, TN, Kent Pepper and wife Lauren of Brandon, MS and Max Pepper and wife Kati of Pearl, MS; and eight great grandchildren.