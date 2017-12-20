Frances Byrd Wynne, lovingly known as Maw-Maw of Lexington, Mississippi, died Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Lexington Manor Nursing Home at the age of 94. She was born on December 3, 1923, in Holmes County, Mississippi, the daughter of Oakley Moten Byrd and Clara Jordan Byrd.

Maw-Maw graduated from Lexington High School in 1941. She was united in marriage to Oscar Wynne until his passing in 1991. Many people remember Maw-Maw’s smiling face and wonderful conversations over the years when she worked at Henson-Kickernick, Flower’s Department Store, and Fran’s Drive Inn, which the family owned. After retirement, Maw-Maw spent her time with her loving family and friends continuing to live a life full of laughter and love.

She is survived by five of her children, Oscar (Sherry) Wynne of Dixon, Tennessee, Don (Beth) Wynne of Jackson, Mississippi, Danny (Beth) Wynne of Greenwood, Mississippi, Veva (Bob) Gilfoy of Saltillo, Mississippi and Fran Cox of Lexington; seven granchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her four siblings, Sam Byrd of Cleveland, Mississippi, Joe (Louise) Byrd of Samburg, Tennessee, Freddie (Melvin) Farmer of West, Mississippi, and Sherry McClellan of Ridgeland, Mississippi, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Oakley and Clara Byrd, husband Oscar Wynne, daughter Leisa Wynne and grandson Rabb Roden.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Southern Funeral Home with Ken Kaelin officiating. Southern Funeral Home was in charge of all funeral arrangements.

While flowers are appreciated, donations in memoriam can also be made to Blair E. Batson.