Dr. Jack Manor, Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Greenville, Mississippi, with his wife, Gail, announce the death of their son, Robert Allen Manor III (Little Jack).

Little Jack suffered from the crippling effects of cerebral palsy from birth until he went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the age of 28 from the home of his grandfather in Hollandale, Mississippi.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Margaret Sims and JoAnn Manor, both of Hollandale.

Little Jack is survived by his parents, two sisters, Melissa Manor Wynne (John David) of Brandon and Christin Manor of Hollandale, and his grandfathers, Joe Curtis Sims and Jack Manor Sr., both of Hollandale.

The funeral service, conducted by Little Jack’s father, was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Cornerstone Baptist Church with burial in Hollandale Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Leland.