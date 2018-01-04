Virginia Ann Fulton, 79, of Crossett, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at the Hospice Home Care Center in Little Rock. She was born on May 5, 1938, to her parents, Aubrey and Mary Pierce. Along with her four siblings, she was raised on the family farm in Lexington, MS until she met and married a shy Methodist preacher by the name of Rev. Paul Fulton in 1958.

Ann attended Delta State University and received her Bachelor of Elementary Education degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 1969. She was a member of the Methodist Church and the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority and taught 30 years combined at Price and North Crossett Elementary before she retired.

She enjoyed taking long relaxing drives, talking, and visiting with others, and she genuinely adored children.

Ann had a gentle, sweet spirit and a big heart. Whether it was the school janitor or a student in need, her limited resources never kept her from helping those less fortunate.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Mary Luby Pierce; her husband Paul Fulton; one brother Aubrey Pierce, Jr.; one sister Patsy Lynn Yokum; and one grandson Drew Williams. She is survived by her four daughters, Paula Williams and husband, Rick, of Muskogee, OK, Mary Margaret Gardner of Crossett, Kathy Edgar and husband, Marty, also of Crossett, and Susan Newman and husband, Greg, of Fayetteville; two sisters, Faye Byars of Silsbee, TX, and Beth Hershberg of New Orleans, LA; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, at the First United Methodist Church, 500 Main St., Crossett with Pastor Bryan Diffee officiating followed by a Graveside Service officiated by her grandson Pierce Williams at the Rocky Hill Cemetery in Louisville, MS on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Medders Funeral Home of Crossett. Pallbearers were Paul Edgar, Hunter Newman, Pierce Williams, Kyle Dixon, Jason Sanders, and Daniel Hudson.

Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 28th at Medders Funeral Home, 1564 Hwy. 52 W in Crossett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to missionary Pierce Williams at www.giving.ag.org.