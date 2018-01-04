Warrine T. Travis-Williams, 76, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017.

She was born on February 3, 1941 in Lexington to the late Richard and Ida Gibson-Travis. She was preceded in death by her husband Tommie L. Williams, four brothers, Walter, Eddie, Lesley and Freddie and three sisters, Juanita, Curlene, Willie and Alice.

Warrine attended school in Lexington and relocated to Memphis, TN in the sixties. She was a person of faith and lived her life serving Christ. She was baptized at an early age accepting Christ as her personal Savior. She served the Lord faithfully and fellowshipped with COGIC. She belonged to Holy Temple under the leadership of Pastor Charles E. Jackson, Jr. where she served as Mother Warrine Williams.

Those left to cherish her memory include: son Bennie Williams of Memphis; four daughters, Annie Williams and Sylvia (Floyd) Moore, both of Lexington, Deborah Overall and Angela Overall; daughter-in-law Michelle Overall of Memphis; 20 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother Richard Travis, Jr. of Lexington; sisters, Christine Ray of Memphis, Ora Lee Irving and Catherine Coats, both of Lexington; sister-in-law Robbie Mae Travis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The family wishes to express their thanks for the concern, prayers and support during their time of bereavement. We pray that God will bless each of you. Travis, Moore and Williams families.