Elder/Coach Willie Reeves of Lexington passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 5, 2018 at Lexington Multipurpose Complex in Lexington. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 4 at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home in Lexington.