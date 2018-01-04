Wilma Killebrew Gnemi, 95, passed away peacefully from this life to be with her heavenly Father on December 29, 2017 at Manhattan Nursing and Rehab Center in Jackson, MS.

Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Visitation was held from 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church at Ebenezer, Mississippi.

Mrs. Gnemi was born September 1, 1922 to the late William Dickerson and Martha Burrell Killebrew. She was not only a homemaker, but also worked at Henson Kickernick in Lexington, and later worked at Gnemi and Company, a family owned business.

She was a lifetime member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities. Wilma also loved attending the Ebenezer Baptist Church with her sister and childhood friends. She opened her home to the Wednesday night prayer meeting and WMU ladies.

Mrs. Gnemi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, William “Squeekie” Gnemi; son James Daniel Gnemi; and brothers, James Killebrew, Albert Killebrew, Ollie Killebrew, Douglas Killebrew, Lester Killebrew, and Marty Killebrew; and sister Elnora Kitchens.

She is survived by sons, Bill Gnemi (Lynne) of Ruston, Louisiana, Larry Gnemi (Pam) of Greenwood, Johnny Gnemi (Patti) of New Waverly, Texas; and daughters, Rose Vaughn of Madison, Ann Shaw (Henry) of Florence, Bettye Huckaby (Frank) of Hernando and Cindy Woody (Gary) of Greenwood; seventeen grandchildren, and twenty five great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Wayne Vaughn, Matt Gnemi, Will Gnemi, Ryan Gnemi, Carter Gnemi and Drew Huckaby.

Honorary pallbearers were Blake Gnemi, Trevor Gnemi, Adam Gnemi and Thomas Woody.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3684 Hwy. 14, Pickens, MS 39146, or Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 3684 Hwy. 14, Pickens, MS 39146 or Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3529 Ebenezer Road, Lexington, MS 39095.

