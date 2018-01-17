Elder/Coach Willie Reeves went from labor to reward. He departed this life on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. He was born on February 25, 1946, to the proud parentage of Ms. Warneda Reeves, who preceded him in death,

Elder Willie Reeves was born and raised in Lexington. He attended Ambrose Vocational High School and completed high school at Lexington Attendance Center in 1964. He graduated from Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale with an Associate of Arts degree. He earned his Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He also attended the University of New Mexico. Elder Reeves was a stellar football star and was drafted to the San Diego Chargers but decided to play in the Canadian League and Semi-Pro for a season. He worked in the corporate world as was appointed by Mayor Daley to his task force to bring a truce between major gangs in the City of Chicago.

He met the love of his life and on May 2, 1989 he married Sherri Lynn Felder, to their union five children were born.

Elder Reeves was devoted to his family, community and church. He joined Asia Missionary Baptist Church at a young age. He accepted the call on his life and began his ministry. He was ordained and licensed to preach the gospel by Reverend Clifford D. Wilson, former pastor of Asia Baptist Church, on November 17, 1991. He later joined the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Conference and was ordained an elder on July 20, 2000 by the late Bishop Thomas L. Hoyt, Presiding Prelate. Elder Reeves pastored several churches in the Greenwood-Jackson District for nine years. During this time, he had a vision to start a peewee football program in the City of Lexington. He talked with Ms. Mattie Coleman who was the first to start a peewee program in the City of Durant. With her support and guidance, Elder Reeves began the task of putting the Lexington Colts Youth Sports, Inc. organization together. Countless young men and boys along with cheerleaders received mentoring and male influence through the coaching of Willie Reeves and coaches. He ran the organization for 17+ years. He was also active politically. He ran for several offices and supported many who are serving today. His love for the youth never waivered as he was a strong education and community advocate.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Willie Reeves, his mother, his aunt Essie Mae Reeves and his daughter Deborah Ruth Reeves.

Elder/Coach Willie Reeves leaves to mourn his vast and precious memories: wife Sherri; children, Anthony Ray (Carroll) Reeves of Camden, DE, Peter Aaron Reeves, John Andrew Reeves, Paul Timothy Reeves and Benjamin James Reeves, all of Lexington; brothers, George Ray Reeves and Manford “Jimmie” Reeves, both of Lexington; mother-in-law Mrs. Georgia White; two special cousins, Anthony Nalls and Elmer Reeves; and a host of relatives and friends.