Malissa King Temple, 91, of Lexington, MS passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 in Pensacola, FL.

She was born to I. R. King, Sr. and Louise King on July 25, 1926 in Nutbush, TN.

She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved her family and her church. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Her husband Richard R. Temple preceded her in death on July 13, 2009.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Hubbard and husband Larry of Trinidad, TX and Linda Vick and her husband John of Pensacola, FL; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS on Friday January 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with services following at noon. Pallbearers will be Lanny Hubbard, Chris Hubbard, Kevin Jones, Jack Vick, Tim Vick and Phil Cohen