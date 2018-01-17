Mildred Dye Criswell, 89, died January 14, 2018 at Lexington Manor Nursing Home in Lexington. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in Goodman.

Mrs. Criswell was a member of Main Street Baptist Church and a former supervisor for Durant Sportswear.

Survivors are her daughter Alline Self of Goodman; two grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church, 9857 Main Street, Goodman, MS 39079.