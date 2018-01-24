Euell L.Dickard, 90, went home to be with the Lord on January 16, 2018. He was born on May 31, 1927 in Holmes County Mississippi to parents Albert Ross and Lela Pearl McLean Dickard.

After graduating from Holmes Junior College, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served as a Corporal from 1945-1946. We proudly honor him for his service as a World War II veteran. After his discharge he went on to graduate from Mississippi State.

While working in Oxford as Assistant County Agent, he met Mildred West. They were married on April 12, 1952. Soon after, they moved to Eupora, MS where he began his service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. While in Eupora, he served as president of both the School Board and the Jay-Cees. In 1967, he was transferred to Jackson, MS as an administrative officer with the Farm Service Agency. He retired in 1986 with 37 years of government service. He went on to actively serve as president and committee member of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees). After retirement he was employed by Magnolia Federal as a property appraiser.

He loved his wife, family, and friends, his country, his home and yard, piddling in his shop, his farm in Coxburg, fried chicken, his Mississippi State Bulldogs, and his little dog Maggie.

He loved his church and was a faithful member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church since 1967. Throughout the years he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher and director. He lived his Christian faith each day and it is certain that upon entering Heaven, he heard the words “Well done, good and faithful servant”.

Mr. Dickard was preceded in death by his beloved son Glenn Dickard, his two brothers Willie Ramon and Wenzell Ross Dickard, and parents Albert “Toby” and Pearl Dickard.

He is survived by his wife Mildred West Dickard; daughter Susan Mauer of Mandeville, LA; daughter in law Margaret Huch Dickard; granddaughters, Natalie (Jesse) Lee of Memphis, TN, Kimberly (Laurence) Presti of Charlotte, NC and Megan Harris of Austin, TX; grandson Matt Harris of New Orleans, LA; and great grandson Miles Lee. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, even great great nieces and nephews and cousins.

We would like to thank the many friends and family who visited and prayed faithfully, the hospice and healthcare workers and our precious ladies who cared daily for “Uncle Red” with such kindness and respect.

The celebration of his life was held Tuesday, January 23 at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 444 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.. A second service was held at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8349 Thornton-Tolarville Rd., Lexington with visitation from 2 until 3 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 3. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in the Coxburg community.

Pallbearers were Matt Harris, Jesse Lee, Laurence Presti, Richard Dickard, Foster Dickard, Deacon Irby, Mike Nabors, and Carl Thornton. Honorary pallbearer was Robert Dickard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 444 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland MS 39157 or Oak Grove Cemetery Fund, 20659 Hwy. 17, Lexington, MS 39095.