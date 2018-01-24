J.T. Keen, 72, of Durant died Saturday, January 20, 2018 at his residence. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Burial will be in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant.

J.T. was employed with the Mississippi Department of Transportation for 27 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors are his wife Martha Joyce Keen; son Henry Lee Keen of Iowa; daughter Jayme Holley of Durant; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Jasmine Holley.