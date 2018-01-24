William Richard Potter, 61, Straight Bayou, Mississippi died Sunday, January 14, 2018 in Rolling Fork at Sharkey – Issaquena Hospital.

He was born May 8, 1956 in at Greenwood-Leflore Hospital in Greenwood; the son of K.M. Potter and Burnie Landrum Potter. He has been a lifetime resident of the Delta. His usual occupation was in automotive repair.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: wife Julia Potter; two sons, Will (Taylor) Potter of Belzoni and Walt Potter of Anguilla; two sisters, Barbara Hoke of Belzoni and Sandra Briggs of Greenville; one brother Herrell Potter of Belzoni; one grandson Pass Potter of Belzoni; and family friend Cecil Womble of Belzoni.

Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Gooden Lake Baptist Church, Belzoni, Mississippi. Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gooden Lake Baptist Church, Belzoni, Mississippi.